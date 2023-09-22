Gloves off, as Polish ruling party fights for power

Poland's ruling party has swerved even further right as elections approach, auguring badly for EU relations.

In its latest campaign stunt, the Law and Justice (PiS) party turned against Ukrainians in order to appeal to nationalist and rural voters.

Polish social services have been taking care of some 1.5m Ukrainian refugees, fuelling tension with less well-off Poles. Polish farmers are unhappy about cheap Ukrainian grain.

And on Wednesday (20 September) PiS prime minist...