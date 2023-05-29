Equatorial Guinea: a 'tough nut' for the EU

Equatorial Guinea, EU officials concede, is a "tough nut". The relationship shows little sign of improvement, even after the European Parliament recently broke its 20-year silence on human rights in the country. The resolution, passed last February, condemned the death of a Spanish-Equatoguinean citizen, Julio Obama Mefuman, who died in custody on January 15th. The MEPs, attributing his death to the dictatorial regime, urged the EU to demonstrate "utmost firmness" and impose sanctions on regi...