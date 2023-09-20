Socialist MEP defends own side jobs after voting to ban others

Socialists in the European Parliament have pushed for a ban on lobbying by MEPs, but their own vice-chair says his consultancy side jobs are just fine.
Marek Belka is vice-president of the Socialists & Democrats group in the European Parliament.
He also draws a monthly salary from a consultancy firm and postings at supervisory boards, according to his declaration of financial interests.
He ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.