EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room

The EU managed to open accession talks with Ukraine on Thursday (14 December) despite Hungary's opposition — a decision celebrated by Kyiv and deemed a "historic moment".

"This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens," Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said, reacting to the news coming out of the EU summit in Brussels.

EU commission Ursula von der Leyen described the decision as "strategic" and as an important...