The decision on opening accession talks with Ukraine was possible because Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán left the room at the time of the discussions — a technical 'absention' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU managed to open accession talks with Ukraine on Thursday (14 December) despite Hungary's opposition — a decision celebrated by Kyiv and deemed a "historic moment".

"This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens," Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said, reacting to the news coming out of the EU summit in Brussels.

EU commission Ursula von der Leyen described the decision as "strategic" and as an important...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

