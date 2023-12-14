Profits from Russian frozen assets 'could go to Ukraine'

Special income arising from an EU freeze of Russian assets belongs neither to Russia nor the EU and can rightly go to Ukraine, according to a legal blueprint on how to help fund post-war reconstruction.
"These revenues do not constitute sovereign assets and do not have to be made available to the Central Bank of Russia under applicable rules, even after the discontinuation of the [EU] transaction prohibition," the EU foreign service (EEAS) said in a 12-page text, dated Tuesday (12 Dece...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
