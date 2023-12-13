Rule-of-law rallies in Slovakia test Fico's new regime

After fewer than 100 days in power, Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is facing protests over attempts to halt prosecutions of his allies, under a bill set to also delay the iconic case of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.

The public outcry follows last week's green light to abolish the special prosecutor's office — the institution dedicated to prosecuting serious and high-level organised crime.

During the previous centre-right administration, the special prosecutors started to sup...