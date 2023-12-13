Ad
euobserver
Opposition parties are planning to continue with marches organised in the capital and other regions (Photo: Progressive Slovakia)

Rule-of-law rallies in Slovakia test Fico's new regime

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Lucia Virostková, Brussels,

After fewer than 100 days in power, Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is facing protests over attempts to halt prosecutions of his allies, under a bill set to also delay the iconic case of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.

The public outcry follows last week's green light to abolish the special prosecutor's office — the institution dedicated to prosecuting serious and high-level organised crime.

During the previous centre-right administration, the special prosecutors started to sup...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Lucia Virostkova is a freelance journalist and assistant professor at the department of journalism of Comenius University in Bratislava. She has worked for the public TV and radio and published with several Slovak newspapers.

Related articles

Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing
What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?
Resurgent Fico hopes for Slovak comeback at Saturday's election
Slovak's 'illiberal' Fico victory boosts Orbán, but faces checks
Opposition parties are planning to continue with marches organised in the capital and other regions (Photo: Progressive Slovakia)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Lucia Virostkova is a freelance journalist and assistant professor at the department of journalism of Comenius University in Bratislava. She has worked for the public TV and radio and published with several Slovak newspapers.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections