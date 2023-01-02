Disabled people still feel like second-class citizens in EU

When they asked us at the Sharm-El-Sheik airport to flatten the back of my electric wheelchair, I started to worry.
I knew my custom-made wheelchair was going into the hold as luggage. I am used to it, to lose my independence just to be able to travel. But I was not only losing my 'arms and legs' during the flight– I was entering the roulette many persons with disabilities face whe...
Nadia Hadad is a member of the executive committee of the European Disability Forum, co-chair of the European Network on Independent Living and a vice president of the Brussels City Advisory Council of Persons with Disabilities.
