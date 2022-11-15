Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 'Turkey does not respect the principle of nonrefoulement, which prohibits the return of refugees to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened' (Photo: Flickr)

Why EU can't count on Turkey to protect asylum seekers

Migration
EU Political
Opinion
by Bill Frelick, Washington,

The world owes thanks to Turkey for hosting the world's largest number of refugees, more than 3.9 million. It may seem counterintuitive to say that EU members shouldn't consider Turkey a "safe third country" for refugees and asylum seekers, but it isn't.

Safe third country designations enable countries to summarily reject asylum seekers on their territories on the presumption the country they travelled through, or some other country, can be trusted to examine their refugee claims and pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bill Frelick is refugee and migrant rights division director at Human Rights Watch.

Related articles

Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO
NGOs tell Athens that Turkey is not safe for refugees
Erdoğan to Sweden: Extradite newspaper editor, or no Nato
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 'Turkey does not respect the principle of nonrefoulement, which prohibits the return of refugees to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened' (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Bill Frelick is refugee and migrant rights division director at Human Rights Watch.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections