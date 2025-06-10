EU to blacklist first Russian-oil captain

The EU is to blacklist its first-ever Russian-oil smuggling sea captain, as well as taking further action on Russian oil prices and tankers.
The symbolic captain is Abhinav Kamal — a 40-year-old Indian national, who had sailed the "Argent" tanker of Russian oil without insurance, flag, or a transponder, the draft EU Commission proposal for the 18th round...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
