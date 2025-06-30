EU seeks clarity on French-UK migrant swap deal idea

The European Commission wants clarity on a potential migrant swap deal between UK and France, following complaints by five other EU member states.
"We are in contact with the French and the UK authorities to ensure the necessary clarifications are made," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (30 June).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
