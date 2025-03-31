UK's Starmer calls for united effort to 'smash' migrant smuggling gangs

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has urged the international community to work together to ‘smash’ migrant smuggling gangs at an immigration summit in London on Monday (31 March).
"The truth is, we can only smash these gangs once and for all, if we work together," Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.