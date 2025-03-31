Ad
euobserver
Keir Starmer's summit on migrant smuggling is a bid to convince voters at home and boost the UK's diplomatic standing on migration. (Photo: No 10 Downing Street)

UK's Starmer calls for united effort to 'smash' migrant smuggling gangs

Migration
by Benjamin Fox,

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has urged the international community to work together to ‘smash’ migrant smuggling gangs at an immigration summit in London on Monday (31 March). 

"The truth is, we can only smash these gangs once and for all, if we work together,"

Migration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Keir Starmer's summit on migrant smuggling is a bid to convince voters at home and boost the UK's diplomatic standing on migration. (Photo: No 10 Downing Street)

