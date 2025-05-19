Ad
euobserver
A defence deal allowing the UK to join common procurement schemes under the EU’s €800bn ‘ReArm’ programme is at the heart of an EU-UK deal (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

Late night talks yield defence pact at EU-UK 'reset' summit

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, London,

The EU and UK unveiled a series of new agreements covering defence and security, youth mobility and fisheries at a summit on Monday (19 May) after last-minute talks which carried on late into Sunday night. 

Leaders gathered in London for an EU-UK summit hosted by UK premier Keir Starmer on Monday and hav...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

New EU defence spending spree — will UK get a slice of the pie?
UK's Starmer calls for united effort to 'smash' migrant smuggling gangs
UK and EU focus on security, in post-Brexit reset
The Brexit 'reset' - much ado about nothing?
A defence deal allowing the UK to join common procurement schemes under the EU’s €800bn ‘ReArm’ programme is at the heart of an EU-UK deal (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections