Late night talks yield defence pact at EU-UK 'reset' summit

The EU and UK unveiled a series of new agreements covering defence and security, youth mobility and fisheries at a summit on Monday (19 May) after last-minute talks which carried on late into Sunday night.
Leaders gathered in London for an EU-UK summit hosted by UK premier Keir Starmer on Monday and hav...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
