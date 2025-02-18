Ad
euobserver
The common thread of all the potential areas for a 'reset', even if agreed, would not really move the dial when it comes to UK growth (Photo: 10 Downing Street/Flickr)

Opinion

The Brexit 'reset' - much ado about nothing?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Anand Menon, London,

Keir Starmer’s much vaunted ‘reset’ of relations between the UK and EU was always going to prove harder than many in the UK seem to expect.

The EU, after all, is relatively content with the post-

EU & the WorldOpinionOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anand Menon is the director of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank, and professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King's College, London.

Related articles

UK's Starmer warns against 'fragmentation' in pitch for EU-UK defence pact
UK and EU focus on security, in post-Brexit reset
UK plays down Šefčovič's talk on joining EU-Med customs union
EU-UK to 'move at pace' ahead of summit in 2025
The common thread of all the potential areas for a 'reset', even if agreed, would not really move the dial when it comes to UK growth (Photo: 10 Downing Street/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionOpinion

Author Bio

Anand Menon is the director of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank, and professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King's College, London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections