Ad
euobserver
Keir Starmer's (left) invitation to the EU leaders' retreat in Brussels on Monday was the first since Brexit in 2020

UK's Starmer warns against 'fragmentation' in pitch for EU-UK defence pact

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

UK prime minister Keir Starmer on Monday night (3 February) warned EU leaders to avoid "fragmentation" of the continent’s defence and security resources in the first step towards a new EU-UK defence pact. 

"Fragmentation would weaken us all," Starmer told leaders

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK and EU focus on security, in post-Brexit reset
EU-UK to 'move at pace' ahead of summit in 2025
Keir Starmer's (left) invitation to the EU leaders' retreat in Brussels on Monday was the first since Brexit in 2020

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections