Female genital mutilation not on EU agenda

The Danish EU rotating presidency has made a "safe Europe" one of its top priorities. But female genital cutting, which affects an estimated 500,000 women a year in Europe alone, is not on its agenda.
Girls, some even just days old, are sent abroad on family holidays to destinations in Africa, India, Indonesia and Kurdistan to have their labia removed and - in some cases - even stitched up.\n \nPreben Aamann, the Danish EU presidency spokesperson told this website that Copenhagen has n...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
