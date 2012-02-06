Female genital mutilation not on EU agenda

The Danish EU rotating presidency has made a "safe Europe" one of its top priorities. But female genital cutting, which affects an estimated 500,000 women a year in Europe alone, is not on its agenda.

Girls, some even just days old, are sent abroad on family holidays to destinations in Africa, India, Indonesia and Kurdistan to have their labia removed and - in some cases - even stitched up.



Preben Aamann, the Danish EU presidency spokesperson told this website that Copenhagen has n...