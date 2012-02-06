Commission still pulls the strings on EU foreign policy

A new deal between the European Commission and Catherine Ashton sheds light on how much power the EU executive still has on foreign relations.

Coming one year after the launch of her European External Action Service (EEAS), the so-called inter-service agreement - a 40-page paper dated 13 January and seen by EUobserver - details who does what in the EU's day-to-day dealings with foreign countries.

It says the commission and the EEAS "jointly" plan overall spending strategies on t...