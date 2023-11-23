'Fucking furious': MEPs urge action on gender violence

One-in-three women in the EU has experienced some form of gender-based violence, such as sexual harassment, rape, female genital mutilation or online harrassment.
For example, this year alone, just in Italy, 53 women were murdered by their partner or former partner.
"I don't know how you feel about this, but I'm fucking furious," said MEP Terry Reintke (Greens/EFA) during a plenary debate on the elimination of gender-...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.