euobserver
'Sánchez has given a blank cheque to those who want to abolish the unity of Spain,' German EPP chief Manfred Weber said (Photo: European Parliament)

Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate

EU Political
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

A angry debate between those who believe that the rule of law in Spain is now at risk, and those who believe the row over new prime minister Pedro Sánchez's amnesty law for Catalan's separatists is confected, divided the hemicycle of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (22 November).

"The constitution is not in danger. Their imitation of the extreme-right is eating them [Spain's centre-right Popular Party] alive. They are incapable of understanding Spain," Iratxe García,...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Tags

