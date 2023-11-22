Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate

A angry debate between those who believe that the rule of law in Spain is now at risk, and those who believe the row over new prime minister Pedro Sánchez's amnesty law for Catalan's separatists is confected, divided the hemicycle of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (22 November).

"The constitution is not in danger. Their imitation of the extreme-right is eating them [Spain's centre-right Popular Party] alive. They are incapable of understanding Spain," Iratxe García,...