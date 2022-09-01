Ad
Ministers took the decision in Prague (Photo: EU2022_CZ)

Russian public's war-apathy prompts EU visa curbs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian merry-making on EU holidays this summer despite the war in Ukraine has prompted Europe to slash tourist visas in its first sanctions aimed at the Russian public.

"Since the middle of July, we've seen substantial increases in border crossings from Russia," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Prague on Wednesday (31 August), announcing the new measures.

"We've seen many Russians travelling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine," he said.

...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

