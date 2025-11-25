Ad
euobserver
The exact origins of the plan are unclear, but the contents of the 'plan' suggest that it combines both Russian and American wishes

Column

Moscow’s 'peace plan' as an instrument of war

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

Almost exactly one year ago, I wrote in an EUobserver column that “discussions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war have intensified following Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the US presidential election”.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Related articles

EU seeks strong Ukraine army in Trump's Russia peace deal
The case for a pan-European nuclear doctrine
Austria's bid to unfreeze Russian money causes EU alarm
What would a minimum definition of a Ukraine victory look like?
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
EU and Belgium locked in 'magical' talks over Putin's immobilised assets
The exact origins of the plan are unclear, but the contents of the 'plan' suggest that it combines both Russian and American wishes

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections