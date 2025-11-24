EU seeks strong Ukraine army in Trump's Russia peace deal

The EU has hardened its position on keeping a strong Ukrainian army, amid US president Donald Trump's third attempt to get a Moscow-Kyiv peace deal.
"Only Ukraine can decide on the size of its army," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (24 November) in Luanda, in the Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.