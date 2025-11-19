Ad
euobserver
Micronesian state Palau issued flags to 13 tankers blacklisted by the EU in its last round of Russia sanctions (Photo: Klaus Stiefel)

Russian shadow fleet flag-states could face EU sanctions

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Countries that issue flags for Russia's rogue oil tankers could face EU sanctions in future, if Poland gets its way.

"We should ... work on broader outreach strategy, including offering incentives to cooperative [flag-issuing] states and considering potential sanctions for non-compliance," said the Polish foreign ministry.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

