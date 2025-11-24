Ad
euobserver

Podcast

Listen: What's in the US peace plan for Ukraine and where Europe stands

Free Article
EU & the World
Ukraine
by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

US and Ukrainian officials say progress has been made in Geneva during talks aimed at ending the war. US secretary of state Marco Rubio described the discussions as “tremendous”, “productive”, and the most meaningful to date, although he emphasised that more work is still needed. But what does the US plan include and what is Europe’s reaction to it?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.


EU & the WorldUkrainePodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

Related articles

Russian 'terrorism' in Poland spurs calls for further EU sanctions
Kyiv seeks EU move on Russia's frozen assets, despite Belgian concerns
Europe backs Ukraine's territorial integrity, amid new peace push
As Trump sells out Europe’s security, ‘war is not over’ in Ukraine
Russia using Chinese spy satellite in Ukraine war, expert says
Europe’s new pro-Kremlin bloc takes shape in the European Parliament

Tags

EU & the WorldUkrainePodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections