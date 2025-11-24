Listen: What's in the US peace plan for Ukraine and where Europe stands

US and Ukrainian officials say progress has been made in Geneva during talks aimed at ending the war. US secretary of state Marco Rubio described the discussions as “tremendous”, “productive”, and the most meaningful to date, although he emphasised that more work is still needed. But what does the US plan include and what is Europe’s reaction to it?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.



