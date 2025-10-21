Ad
euobserver
Experts warn the Kremlin is amplifying fake reports of battlefield successes to pressure the West and Ukraine into territorial concessions (Photo: The Image Bank of the War in Ukraine)

Europe backs Ukraine's territorial integrity, ahead of Trump-Putin Budapest summit

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

European leaders, including those from the UK, Norway, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, Denmark, as well as high-ranking EU officials, issued a joint statement with Ukraine on Tuesday (21 October) backing the US’s call for a ceasefire and the country’s territorial integrity — amid Russian bluffing over military gains in eastern Ukraine.

“We a...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

