Europe backs Ukraine's territorial integrity, ahead of Trump-Putin Budapest summit

European leaders, including those from the UK, Norway, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, Denmark, as well as high-ranking EU officials, issued a joint statement with Ukraine on Tuesday (21 October) backing the US’s call for a ceasefire and the country’s territorial integrity — amid Russian bluffing over military gains in eastern Ukraine.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
