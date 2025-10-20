Slovakia now alone in threatening to veto Russia sanctions at EU summit

Slovakia has declined to lift its veto on more Russia sanctions ahead of this week's EU summit, amid fresh concern over the US vision for Ukraine.
Slovak foreign minister Juraj Blanár said in Luxembourg on Monday (20 October) that EU leaders would have to give Slovakia written promises on lowering energy prices and protecting its car factories before it agree...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
