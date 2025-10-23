Ad
Belgium, home of the Brussels clearing house Euroclear, where most of the European assets are, has the biggest exposure to retaliation from Russia.  (Photo: European Council)

Kyiv seeks EU move on Russia's frozen assets, despite Belgian concerns

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás & Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged EU leaders to agree on the use of Russian frozen assets to buy the much-needed weapons Kyiv needs to defend itself against Russia — amid concerns from Belgium over possible retaliation.

“If Russia brought war to our land, they need to pay for it,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday (23 October) after meeting with...

Belgium, home of the Brussels clearing house Euroclear, where most of the European assets are, has the biggest exposure to retaliation from Russia.  (Photo: European Council)

