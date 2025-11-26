EU chiefs pressure Belgium on use of Russian frozen assets

The European Commission president and EU foreign policy chief have pushed Belgium to use frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine ahead of a crunch summit.
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (26 November) that she was "ready to present" a new legal text of a Reparation Loan to Ukraine using the immobi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
