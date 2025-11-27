Orbán bypassing EU diplomacy with new Moscow trip to see Putin

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is again bypassing EU diplomacy on Ukraine by going for another meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, according to media reports.
Orbán is to meet Putin in Moscow on Friday (28 November), sources told award-winning Hungarian journalist
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
