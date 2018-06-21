The risks behind the 'green bond' boom

The EU is currently making significant efforts to play a pioneering role in green financing.
The aim is to adapt the financial system to its ambitions for climate, sustainability and clean energy.
Key impulses here were the Climate Agreement of Paris, the Green Finance Study Group of the G20 and the Hamburg Climate and Energy Action Plan of the G19.
Including financial markets in a climate strategy is a logical step with insufficient public funds to finance the necessary ...
Dr Adriana Neligan and Dr Markus Demary are senior economists at the German Economic Institute, a private research institute in Cologne, which is an advocate of a liberal economic and social order.
