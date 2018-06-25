Ponytailed green MEP joins 'the other side of the table'

Luxembourgish Green MEP Claude Turmes was not planning to join the Grand Duchy's government.

If he had not been called on to succeed his mentor, state secretary of environment Camille Gira, who died on 16 May, Turmes would have run for re-election as an MEP in 2019.

"It is really because of this personal connection to my friend who died in government. … I just had no choice," Turmes told EUobserver in an interview.

Tur...