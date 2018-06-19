Ad
Pro-EU citizens demonstrating against Brexit in London, March 2017. (Photo: sgoldswo)

Dutch request to clarify Brexit Britons' rights annulled

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Amsterdam court of appeal ruled on Tuesday (19 June) that the Court of Justice of the EU will not be asked to clarify the post-Brexit rights of UK citizens in the Netherlands after all, in a ruling which may have repercussions for the 1.2m Britons estimated to live in the EU.

It follows the ruling by a lower judge in the Dutch capital, last February.

That judge had ruled in favour of five Britons living in the Netherlan...

