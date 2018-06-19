Ad
There was a 44 percent drop in asylum claims last year, compared to 2016 (Photo: CAFOD Photo Library)

EU states set to back some asylum reform laws

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states this week are set to agree on three of the seven EU asylum reform laws first proposed by the European commission in the summer of 2016.

A senior European commission official on Monday (18 June) said provisional agreements have recently been reached on the following: qualification regulations, the reception conditions directive, and an EU resettlement agreement.

EU states at the Council level are expected to back the files on Wednesday before eventually going for a plena...

