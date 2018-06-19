EU states set to back some asylum reform laws

EU states this week are set to agree on three of the seven EU asylum reform laws first proposed by the European commission in the summer of 2016.
A senior European commission official on Monday (18 June) said provisional agreements have recently been reached on the following: qualification regulations, the reception conditions directive, and an EU resettlement agreement.
EU states at the Council level are expected to back the files on Wednesday before eventually going for a plena...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
