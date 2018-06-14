Euro is 'indispensable', Italian populists say

Italy's EU affairs minister has said the euro was "indispensable", reassuring markets amid uncertainty over Italy's new government.

"The euro not only has positive aspects but also has indispensable aspects. If you want a single market you have to have a single currency," Paolo Savona told press in Rome on Wednesday (13 June).

"There is no plan B. I have never asked to leave the euro. How many times do I have to repeat it? My position is clear," he added.

The 81-year old ec...