Italian banks are among the most indebted in the EU, amid the populist election victory (Photo: Michelle Lee)

Euro is 'indispensable', Italian populists say

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy's EU affairs minister has said the euro was "indispensable", reassuring markets amid uncertainty over Italy's new government.

"The euro not only has positive aspects but also has indispensable aspects. If you want a single market you have to have a single currency," Paolo Savona told press in Rome on Wednesday (13 June).

"There is no plan B. I have never asked to leave the euro. How many times do I have to repeat it? My position is clear," he added.

The 81-year old ec...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

