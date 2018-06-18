Tear gas bodes ill for Macedonia name deal

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Greece and Macedonia over the weekend, as diplomats signed a name deal to unlock EU enlargement.
Fourteen people, including seven policemen, were hurt in scuffles in Pisoderi, in northern Greece, on Sunday (17 June), where 3,000 people came out to denounce the accord.
Police also clashed with some 300 protesters in Bitola, southern Macedonia, the same day.
The unrest coincided with a meeting of Greek and Macedonian leaders on the nearb...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.