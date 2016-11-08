Hungarian MPs sink Orban's anti-migrant plan

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban suffered a blow on Tuesday after he failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament to pass constitutional amendments aimed at keeping migrants out of the country.

Far-right Jobbik, the Socialist Party and the green LMP did not vote, while three independent MPs voted no, stripping Orban of the necessary majority.

In the 199-seat parliament all members of Orban's ruling coalition, 131 MPs voted in favour of the seventh amendments ...