Macron to face nationalist challenge in Corsica

French president Emmanuel Macron will make a high-stake visit on Tuesday and Wednesday (6-7 February) to Corsica, the Mediterranean island ruled by nationalists, amid growing political tension.

The purpose of the visit will be to commemorate the murder of Claude Erignac, the region's prefect - the local top state civil servant - by a separatist commando in 1998.

The killing was the gravest episode in the decades-long...