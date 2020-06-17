Ad
More US-made anti-missile systems in European countries in future? (Photo: nato.int)

'Troubled' Nato reacts to Russia nuclear threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's nuclear threat to Europe is getting so alarming, the US might deploy new weapons on land or sea here.

But Cold War déjà vu aside, Western powers are divided on how to handle one of the worst conflicts under their noses - Libya.

"The reports that we [Nato] are getting are very troubling and we know we need to prepare for ... a much more capable [nuclear] arsenal than we have seen in the past from Russia," the US ambassador to Nato, Kay Bailey Hutchison, told press in Brus...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

