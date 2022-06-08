EU presidency drafts 'solidarity' declaration on migrants

A draft declaration by the French EU presidency is proposing a voluntary system for member states to relocate migrants as part of a wider deal on asylum reforms.
The text touches upon some of the most sensitive and contentious issues that have in the past doomed EU asylum and migration reforms.
Set to be discussed by EU interior ministers on Friday (10 June), the draft declaration lays out a vision ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
