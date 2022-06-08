Ad
euobserver
Relocations stemming from search and rescues are part of the French EU presidency plan (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU presidency drafts 'solidarity' declaration on migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A draft declaration by the French EU presidency is proposing a voluntary system for member states to relocate migrants as part of a wider deal on asylum reforms.

The text touches upon some of the most sensitive and contentious issues that have in the past doomed EU asylum and migration reforms.

Set to be discussed by EU interior ministers on Friday (10 June), the draft declaration lays out a vision ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Austria contests French claim on migration accord
French push for legal limbos on EU borders
French EU presidency struggling on asylum reforms
Relocations stemming from search and rescues are part of the French EU presidency plan (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections