euobserver
The Left MEPs gathered outside parliament on Wednesday. The EU Commission's new directive could classify 1.7 to 4.1 million workers as 'employees' (Photo: Paula Soler)

MEPs rally ahead of vote for gig-economy workers' rights

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

MEPs from The Left party and representatives of the La Maison des Livreurs [House of Deliveries] collective, plus other activists, delivery workers and allies, gathered in front of the European Parliament on Wednesday (1 February) to defend the rights of digital platform workers.

The call to action, entitled "Time to Deliver (rights)", came one day before the outcome of the votes that will determine the European Parliament's position on the directive proposed by the EU Commission in De...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

