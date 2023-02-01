MEPs rally ahead of vote for gig-economy workers' rights

MEPs from The Left party and representatives of the La Maison des Livreurs [House of Deliveries] collective, plus other activists, delivery workers and allies, gathered in front of the European Parliament on Wednesday (1 February) to defend the rights of digital platform workers.

The call to action, entitled "Time to Deliver (rights)", came one day before the outcome of the votes that will determine the European Parliament's position on the directive proposed by the EU Commission in De...