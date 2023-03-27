Biden's 'democracy summit' poses questions for EU identity

The EU is at odds with itself. It wants to be a democracy but presents itself as an association of states. The reason for this contradictory state of affairs is that self-proclaimed illiberal member states continue to prevent the Union from committing itself to its constitutional identity as a European democracy.
US president Joe Biden has highlighted the democratic paradox of the EU by inviting the Union to participate in the Summit for Democracy, which he has initiated with the vie...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jaap Hoeksma is a philosopher of law, and the author of The European Union: a democratic Union of democratic States.
Jaap Hoeksma is a philosopher of law, and the author of The European Union: a democratic Union of democratic States.