Borrell: Israel's 24hr-Gaza ultimatum 'utterly unrealistic'

Over one million people cannot in reality leave Gaza City overnight in line with Israel's order, the EU's top diplomat has said.

"This is utterly unrealistic that one million people can move in 24 hours," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.

Borrell made the comment on Friday (13 October) while in Beijing.

Earlier the same day, Israel's foreign ministry expressed "deep disappointment" with China's lack of condemnation of the attack on Israel last weekend by P...