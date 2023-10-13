Ad
EU foreign-relations chief Josep Borrell (l) in Beijing on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Borrell: Israel's 24hr-Gaza ultimatum 'utterly unrealistic'

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over one million people cannot in reality leave Gaza City overnight in line with Israel's order, the EU's top diplomat has said.

"This is utterly unrealistic that one million people can move in 24 hours," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.

Borrell made the comment on Friday (13 October) while in Beijing.

Earlier the same day, Israel's foreign ministry expressed "deep disappointment" with China's lack of condemnation of the attack on Israel last weekend by P...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU foreign-relations chief Josep Borrell (l) in Beijing on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU & the World

