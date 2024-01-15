Ad
euobserver
The EU's finance ministers are set to discuss the Brussels response to the creation of the new authority on Monday and Tuesday (Photo: DFATD | MAECD)

EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Staff Reporter, Brussels,

EU ministers face a race against time to decide on whether to work with a new UN authority on international tax policy, that many believe could superceed the work done by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development — most of whose members are EU states.

The EU and the UK were blindsided by a vote to establish a UN tax convention, tabled by Nigeria on behalf of the Africa Group at the UN, which was passed by 125 votes to 48.

The bloc's finance ministers...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
Global 'billionaires tax' could raise €236bn, report finds
Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax
Report: Tax richest 0.5%, raise €213bn for EU coffers
The EU's finance ministers are set to discuss the Brussels response to the creation of the new authority on Monday and Tuesday (Photo: DFATD | MAECD)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections