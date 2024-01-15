EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat

EU ministers face a race against time to decide on whether to work with a new UN authority on international tax policy, that many believe could superceed the work done by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development — most of whose members are EU states.

The EU and the UK were blindsided by a vote to establish a UN tax convention, tabled by Nigeria on behalf of the Africa Group at the UN, which was passed by 125 votes to 48.

The bloc's finance ministers...