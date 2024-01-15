EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat

EU ministers face a race against time to decide on whether to work with a new UN authority on international tax policy, that many believe could superceed the work done by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development — most of whose members are EU states.
The EU and the UK were blindsided by a vote to establish a UN tax convention, tabled by Nigeria on behalf of the Africa Group at the UN, which was passed by 125 votes to 48.
The bloc's finance ministers...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
