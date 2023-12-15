EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto

EU leaders were eager to signal their unwavering support for beleaguered Ukraine, but failed to agree on a €50bn aid package badly needed for the Ukrainian war effort at this Thursday's (14 December) summit in Brussels.

During the evening 26 member states agreed on giving Ukraine more funding. But Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán blocked all compromises and around two o'clock in the morning on Friday, leaders decided to postpone the final decision until 2024.

"We made great...