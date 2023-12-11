Final EU summit of 2023 plus rule of law in Spain This WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels for their final summit of 2023 on Thursday and Friday (14 and 15 December) with a tough agenda that includes Ukraine, the Middle East, enlargement, and the revision of the EU budget, including €50bn financial aid for Kyiv.
Concerns about a potential deadlock in the enlargement talks are linked to Hungary's opposition to open accession negotiations with Ukraine — a decision that requires unanimity....
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
