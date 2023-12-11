Ad
Concerns about a potential deadlock in the enlargement talks are linked to Hungary’s opposition to open accession negotiations with Ukraine (Photo: Council of the EU)

Final EU summit of 2023 plus rule of law in Spain This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather in Brussels for their final summit of 2023 on Thursday and Friday (14 and 15 December) with a tough agenda that includes Ukraine, the Middle East, enlargement, and the revision of the EU budget, including €50bn financial aid for Kyiv.

Concerns about a potential deadlock in the enlargement talks are linked to Hungary's opposition to open accession negotiations with Ukraine — a decision that requires unanimity.

AgendaEU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

