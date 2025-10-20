Ad
The EU Commission has also headed off concerns expressed by MEPs and civil society organisations about Egypt’s human rights record — Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s authoritarian regime has arrested and detained multiple opposition leaders and been accused of mistreating migrants

Egypt hopes for debt swap and investment deals ahead of EU summit

by Benjamin Fox,

EU and Egyptian officials are set to use next week’s summit in Brussels to announce a series of new EU-funded infrastructure projects from the second €4bn tranche of its multi-billion euro ‘cash for migrant c...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

