Ad
euobserver
Johan Forssell, Swedish minister for migration. The minister, whose teenage son was earlier this year revealed to be linked to a white supremest group, said there would be exceptions but noted the move was part of a wider crackdown against migrants who refuse to integrate with Swedish values (Photo: European Commission)

Sweden to deport migrants who spent just one day in jail, says minister

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Vienna,

Migrants who spend at least one day in jail will be deported from Sweden, according to the country's migration minister, Johan Forssell.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna on Tuesday (21 October) Forssell said it would apply to people staying in Sweden on a temporary or even a permanent permit.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

We all lose when politicians attack the European Court of Human Rights
Italy-Albania migrant deal: Millions spent, few results
Detail unclear on how much is new in EU's 'strategic' Mediterranean Pact
Germany's Merz under pressure from CDU to abandon 'firewall' against AfD
EU ministers brace for clash over migrant returns as solidarity issue looms again
EU funding may reach human rights abusers in north Africa, warns leaked document
European rights court sides with Austria on deporting 19-year old Syrian
Johan Forssell, Swedish minister for migration. The minister, whose teenage son was earlier this year revealed to be linked to a white supremest group, said there would be exceptions but noted the move was part of a wider crackdown against migrants who refuse to integrate with Swedish values (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections