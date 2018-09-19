Real Brexit progress needed by October, Barnier says

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday (18 September) that real progress was needed on the Irish border issue with the UK by the October summit of EU leaders.

Barnier told press after a meeting with EU affairs ministers that the 18 October event will be "a moment of truth".

"We shall see if the agreement we are hoping for is within our grasp," he said, amid talk in Brussels over a possible extraordinary summit in November to close the divorce deal ahead ...