Serb foreign minister Ivica Dacic (r) said Serbia would never recognise Kosovo - using the phrase 'when a grape grows out of a willow tree' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tensions mount over Kosovo-Serbia deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia will never recognise Kosovo, Serbia's foreign minister has said, as the Western Balkans heads into a new period of turbulence.

"You know when it will happen? When Kosovo will enter the UN, to recognise them as a country? When a grape grows out of a willow tree," Serb foreign minister Ivica Dacic told press on Monday (17 September), using a Serbian cliche that means "never".

Dacic, a nationalist who used to be a spokesman for the late Serb warlord Slobodan Milosevic, was s...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

