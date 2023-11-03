Gaza nears Mosul and Mariupol as deadliest urban conflict

Since 7 October, when Hamas forces entered Israeli territory, killing an estimated 1,400 people — the vast majority of whom were civilians — and kidnapping over 200 more, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) reported hitting more than 11,000 targets (including a refugee camp) in the Gaza strip as it attempts to "eliminate Hamas", and has begun ground excursions into the northern parts of the Strip.

Israel has been employing siege tactics, cutting off water and electricity, barely allowing ...