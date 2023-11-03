Ad
euobserver
When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, up to 90 per cent of victims are civilians (Photo: UNRWA)

Gaza nears Mosul and Mariupol as deadliest urban conflict

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Karolina MacLachlan and Alexander Grif, Brussels,

Since 7 October, when Hamas forces entered Israeli territory, killing an estimated 1,400 people — the vast majority of whom were civilians — and kidnapping over 200 more, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) reported hitting more than 11,000 targets (including a refugee camp) in the Gaza strip as it attempts to "eliminate Hamas", and has begun ground excursions into the northern parts of the Strip.

Israel has been employing siege tactics, cutting off water and electricity, barely allowing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Karolina MacLachlan is senior advisor for policy & advocacy at the NGO Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), leading the organisation's work with the EU and NATO. Alexander Grif is country director for Ukraine and an expert on urban warfare.

Related articles

Who's looking out for the civilian casualties of a Ukraine war?
Ukraine women 'biggest victims of Putin's war,' MEPs warn
France, UK, US, Nato urge Israel to 'protect civilians' in Gaza
When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, up to 90 per cent of victims are civilians (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Karolina MacLachlan is senior advisor for policy & advocacy at the NGO Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), leading the organisation's work with the EU and NATO. Alexander Grif is country director for Ukraine and an expert on urban warfare.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections