France joins UK, Belgium in European bans on Israeli settlers

France has joined the UK and Belgium in banning violent Israeli settlers, but it might take an Israeli attack on Rafah before EU-level action.

France imposed a national entry ban on 28 Israeli settlers on Tuesday (13 February), whom its foreign ministry said were "guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank".

It didn't name them, but warned of a surge in aggression in the West Bank since the Gaza war began and said settlers were "incompatible with the creati...