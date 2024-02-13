Ad
France joins UK, Belgium in European bans on Israeli settlers

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has joined the UK and Belgium in banning violent Israeli settlers, but it might take an Israeli attack on Rafah before EU-level action.

France imposed a national entry ban on 28 Israeli settlers on Tuesday (13 February), whom its foreign ministry said were "guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank".

It didn't name them, but warned of a surge in aggression in the West Bank since the Gaza war began and said settlers were "incompatible with the creati...

Czechs and Hungary still delay EU's Israeli-settler blacklist
Only Palestinians paying thousands of dollars leave Gaza
Paris said: 'Colonisation [of the West Bank] is illegal under international law and must stop' (Photo: cedric.chan)

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

